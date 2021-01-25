Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. Has $32.91 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 482,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,644 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 11.2% of Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.41% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $32,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $15,232,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 18,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 118,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.66. 320,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,917. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.50. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $34.87 and a 12 month high of $72.58.

