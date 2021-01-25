Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. Has $4.19 Million Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works makes up 1.4% of Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 166.2% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $202.32. 958,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,307. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.94 and a twelve month high of $224.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $204.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.14.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ITW. Vertical Research upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $211.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.44.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

