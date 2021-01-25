Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,628 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 501 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ISRG. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $736.06.

ISRG traded up $7.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $752.01. 1,100,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,193. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.65, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $360.50 and a 1-year high of $826.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $790.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $725.30.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total value of $8,466,200.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

