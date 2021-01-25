Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 100.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,547 shares during the quarter. McCormick & Company, Incorporated makes up approximately 1.1% of Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $3,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,615,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,493,000 after purchasing an additional 385,538 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 522,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,970,000 after purchasing an additional 256,857 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 370,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,403,000 after purchasing an additional 184,300 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter worth $34,870,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 333,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,865,000 after purchasing an additional 177,061 shares during the last quarter. 37.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.85.

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,765 shares in the company, valued at $4,172,824.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MKC traded up $2.68 on Monday, hitting $94.55. 1,208,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,554. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $56.11 and a 1-year high of $105.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

