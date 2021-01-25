Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. Takes Position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 2,066.7% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000.

ARKG traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $110.69. The stock had a trading volume of 5,302,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,113,890. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.09. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $114.83.

