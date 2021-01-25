Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 40,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,203,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1,805.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period.

SCHG traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $133.07. 486,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,956. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.25 and a 12-month high of $133.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.12 and a 200 day moving average of $118.02.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

