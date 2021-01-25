Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,893 shares during the period. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF comprises about 1.3% of Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $3,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,342,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 245,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,039,000 after buying an additional 18,538 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Services Advisory Inc grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 189,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,190,000 after buying an additional 9,559 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.61. The company had a trading volume of 194,235 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.55.

