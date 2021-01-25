Lightning Bitcoin Price Up 0.9% Over Last Week (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Lightning Bitcoin has a market cap of $6.14 million and approximately $390,717.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $1.59 or 0.00004919 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $137.04 or 0.00423955 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004063 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000193 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003433 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003575 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000274 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

