Lightstreams 1-Day Volume Tops $4,627.00 (PHT)

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Lightstreams coin can now be bought for about $0.0166 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lightstreams has a market capitalization of $765,317.77 and approximately $4,627.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lightstreams has traded down 28.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00071942 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $259.73 or 0.00800550 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00006593 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00049416 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,415.25 or 0.04362203 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00015725 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00017639 BTC.

Lightstreams Coin Profile

PHT is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,095,992 coins. The official message board for Lightstreams is medium.com/lightstreams . The official website for Lightstreams is lightstreams.io . Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lightstreams Coin Trading

Lightstreams can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightstreams should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightstreams using one of the exchanges listed above.

