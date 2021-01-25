Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.39.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LLNW shares. Craig Hallum downgraded Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. B. Riley lowered their target price on Limelight Networks from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Limelight Networks in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.75 target price on the stock. Northland Securities downgraded Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Limelight Networks from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 24,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $98,315.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 115,765 shares of company stock valued at $479,022 in the last ninety days. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 77.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 81,851 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 48.7% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 22,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,426 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 171.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 308,847 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 195,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limelight Networks stock opened at $4.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.20. The company has a market cap of $559.53 million, a PE ratio of -75.83 and a beta of 0.72. Limelight Networks has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $8.19.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $59.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.94 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Limelight Networks will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

