Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th.

NASDAQ:LMST opened at $13.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.44 million, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Limestone Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.83 and a 52-week high of $17.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.60.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 13.33%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Limestone Bancorp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Limestone Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 411.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Limestone Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Limestone Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. 35.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

