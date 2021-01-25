LINA (LINA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.59 Million

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last seven days, LINA has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. LINA has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and $13,459.00 worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LINA token can now be purchased for $0.0084 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00072875 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $248.89 or 0.00766084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006351 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00048039 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,372.23 or 0.04223687 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00015407 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00017612 BTC.

LINA Token Profile

LINA is a token. It launched on April 2nd, 2018. LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 308,674,967 tokens. LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LINA is lina.network

Buying and Selling LINA

LINA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

