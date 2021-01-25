LINKA Achieves Market Cap of $1.63 Million (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. LINKA has a market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $10,254.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LINKA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LINKA has traded up 5% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00071942 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.73 or 0.00800550 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00006593 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00049416 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000219 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,415.25 or 0.04362203 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00015725 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00017639 BTC.
LINKA Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “
Buying and Selling LINKA
LINKA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .
