Liquidity Network (LQD) Price Reaches $0.0183

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. One Liquidity Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0183 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges. Liquidity Network has a market cap of $975,866.12 and approximately $92,979.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Liquidity Network has traded down 43.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Liquidity Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00053801 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00128289 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00072191 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00279497 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00069626 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00037332 BTC.

Liquidity Network Token Profile

Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official website is liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquid is an NXT asset that pays monthly dividends to its holders. NXT asset ID: 4630752101777892988 “

Buying and Selling Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquidity Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquidity Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Liquidity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquidity Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.