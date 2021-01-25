Litecoin Cash (LCC) Trading Down 38.1% This Week

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 38.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $3.72 million and $4,673.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $140.39 or 0.00441616 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,195.43 or 1.01273972 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000123 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 708,471,450 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

Litecoin Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.