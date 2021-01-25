Litecoin Market Capitalization Tops $9.49 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin has a market cap of $9.49 billion and $6.04 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $143.05 or 0.00428198 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003939 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000199 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003390 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003471 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Global Digital Content (GDC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,355,954 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Litecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX.

