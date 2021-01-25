Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Purchased by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $3,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 869.2% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 72,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after acquiring an additional 64,888 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $373,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $64,768,000. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Macquarie lowered Live Nation Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.38.

Live Nation Entertainment stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.87. The stock had a trading volume of 44,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,284,625. The stock has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.26. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $78.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $184.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.97 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

