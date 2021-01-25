Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Sold by Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC

Posted by on Jan 25th, 2021


Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 59.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,755 shares during the quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC owned 0.07% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $10,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 869.2% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 72,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 64,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment stock traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.54. 94,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,284,625. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $78.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.38.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.32). Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $184.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Live Nation Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 95.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LYV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Macquarie downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.38.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV)

