Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Stock Holdings Increased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,456,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,740,000 after buying an additional 57,419 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 745,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,144,000 after purchasing an additional 11,774 shares in the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 367,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,798,000 after purchasing an additional 134,700 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 335,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,368,000 after purchasing an additional 131,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 301,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,785 shares in the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LYV has been the subject of several research reports. Macquarie lowered Live Nation Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.38.

NYSE LYV opened at $72.28 on Monday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $78.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.38.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.32). Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. The business had revenue of $184.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -8.52 EPS for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

