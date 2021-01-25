Livenodes (LNO) Price Reaches $0.0065 on Top Exchanges

Livenodes (CURRENCY:LNO) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 25th. Livenodes has a total market capitalization of $9,050.58 and $54.00 worth of Livenodes was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Livenodes coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Livenodes has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00013268 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00008996 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006370 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000076 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 102.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

