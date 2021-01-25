LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,135 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 22,842.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,149,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $281,441,000 after purchasing an additional 10,105,087 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,519,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,870,000 after buying an additional 1,283,097 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 1,059.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,162,924 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,248,000 after buying an additional 1,062,663 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,502,777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $180,322,000 after buying an additional 941,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 271.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,161,525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,209,000 after buying an additional 848,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ stock opened at $37.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.67. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $40.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.64.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LKQ news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $2,606,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 201,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,495,776.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

LKQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded LKQ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LKQ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.57.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.