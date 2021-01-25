Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) (TSE:L) PT Lowered to C$95.00

Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) (TSE:L) had its target price cut by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$95.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 50.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on L. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) from C$78.00 to C$70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. ATB Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$83.00 price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) from C$85.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$82.40.

TSE:L opened at C$63.19 on Monday. Loblaw Companies Limited has a twelve month low of C$59.01 and a twelve month high of C$77.00. The company has a market cap of C$22.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$64.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$67.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.92.

Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) (TSE:L) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.28 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$15.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$15.62 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Loblaw Companies Limited will post 4.9099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores.

