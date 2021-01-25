Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stake Increased by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises about 2.6% of Welch Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $31,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,604,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $1,179,000. Finally, Alley Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the third quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 118,752 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,515,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.00.

LMT stock opened at $339.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $371.70. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

