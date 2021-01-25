Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC Buys 132,025 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 53.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,025 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises 2.5% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC owned 0.09% of Waste Management worth $44,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 18,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,186,000 after purchasing an additional 8,041 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 16,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,913,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,552,000 after purchasing an additional 139,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 153,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Sunday, November 15th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.07.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 8,852 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total transaction of $1,096,320.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,455,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $34,356.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,767,076.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,371 shares of company stock worth $12,394,479. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WM stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $114.47. 37,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,703,656. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.34 and a 1 year high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

