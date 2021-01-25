Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC Buys 3,020 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,265 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for 2.1% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $37,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Oppenheimer raised McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on McDonald’s from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.61.

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $895,146.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,590,407.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCD stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $213.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,841,077. The company has a market cap of $159.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $211.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.09. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

