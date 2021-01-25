Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC Cuts Stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,090 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Railway comprises approximately 2.7% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC owned 0.10% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $46,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 227.2% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after buying an additional 9,546 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CP. Barclays upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James cut Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. TD Securities raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $336.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.10.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded up $4.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $343.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $348.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.65. The firm has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of $173.26 and a one year high of $379.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

