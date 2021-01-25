Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC Grows Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,510 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,310 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 1.5% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $25,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 18,775 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 6,207 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 205,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $22,310,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $654,000. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $711,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2,993.9% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $114.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,580,347. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $115.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

In related news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,695,366.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.82.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

