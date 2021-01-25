Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC Has $31.41 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC cut its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,250 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for about 1.8% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $31,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 111.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total transaction of $2,376,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,704 shares in the company, valued at $49,472,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPGI. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.71.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $0.37 on Monday, hitting $315.51. The company had a trading volume of 35,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,642. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.05 and a twelve month high of $379.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $322.37 and a 200-day moving average of $342.35.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

