Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC Has $32.62 Million Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,590 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 34,710 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up about 1.9% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $32,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.0% during the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.5% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total value of $42,977.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,090,826.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total transaction of $160,586.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,270 shares in the company, valued at $3,672,384.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,710 shares of company stock worth $24,201,071 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CRM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays set a $276.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of salesforce.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $278.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.72.

CRM stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $226.23. The stock had a trading volume of 350,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,935,045. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.00 billion, a PE ratio of 58.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.63. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

