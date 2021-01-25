Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC Has $9.05 Million Stock Holdings in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 961,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 177,527 shares during the quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC owned 2.32% of Star Group worth $9,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGU. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Star Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Star Group by 10.4% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 154,064 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 14,502 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Star Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 434,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 20,810 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Star Group by 221.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 56,729 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 39,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Star Group by 29.0% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 30,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. 43.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Star Group stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,293. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.89 million, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.66. Star Group, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $9.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a $0.1325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. This is a positive change from Star Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%.

Star Group Company Profile

Star Group, L.P. sells home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers in the United States. It also sells diesel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis, as well as provide plumbing services; and installs, maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment.

