Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC Invests $15.02 Million in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 322,170 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $15,016,000. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC owned about 0.05% of Southwest Airlines at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the airline’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 1.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,426 shares of the airline’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,921 shares of the airline’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 21.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the airline’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 4.3% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the airline’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $709,768.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,735.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southwest Airlines stock traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.38. 391,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,083,643. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $22.47 and a 52-week high of $58.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.99, a PEG ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.36. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. 140166 lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.39.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

