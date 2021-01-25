Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC Invests $7.04 Million in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,035,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Equinix in the third quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Equinix in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Shares of Equinix stock traded up $2.62 on Monday, hitting $723.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $477.87 and a 1 year high of $839.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $699.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $745.37. The company has a market capitalization of $64.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. As a group, analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.57, for a total value of $152,514.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.37, for a total value of $3,369,845.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,301 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,386 shares of company stock worth $21,065,371. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EQIX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Equinix from $670.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet lowered Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James raised Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $835.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Equinix from $845.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.45.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.