Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC Lowers Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,865 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 25,110 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises approximately 2.2% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $39,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 98.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on HON. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $178.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.50.

Honeywell International stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $202.01. 198,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,602,565. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.78. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $216.70. The stock has a market cap of $141.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total value of $5,398,654.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 220,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $800,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 97,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,808. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 748,349 shares of company stock worth $2,916,281 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.