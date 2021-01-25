Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC Sells 292,920 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 40.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 431,005 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 292,920 shares during the period. The Blackstone Group makes up approximately 1.6% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.06% of The Blackstone Group worth $27,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BX. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,896,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $986,388,000 after purchasing an additional 400,764 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 129.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,974,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $364,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937,002 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 8.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,438,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $283,892,000 after acquiring an additional 428,199 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3,305.9% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,487,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,771,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $92,455,000 after acquiring an additional 58,509 shares in the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.96.

BX stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.13. 182,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,320,083. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a PE ratio of 60.78 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $65.82.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 42,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 997,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

