Loki Price Down 2.4% Over Last Week (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Loki coin can currently be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular exchanges. Loki has a market capitalization of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Loki has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,695.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,312.92 or 0.04142304 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.82 or 0.00425360 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $425.84 or 0.01343536 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.45 or 0.00547237 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $137.34 or 0.00433298 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004152 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.19 or 0.00275095 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00023155 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . The official website for Loki is loki.network . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

Loki can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

