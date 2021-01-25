Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) Trading 5% Higher

Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.25 and last traded at $28.51. 242,548 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 219,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.14.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.28 and its 200-day moving average is $20.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 31.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 121,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 28,985 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 3.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,432 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Loral Space & Communications Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 126.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 7.2% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,468 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, offers satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 16 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

