Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $50.00. The company traded as high as $40.79 and last traded at $40.66, with a volume of 7484 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.03.

LPX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stephens lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

In related news, EVP Neil Sherman sold 5,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $195,360.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,491,847.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jason Paul Ringbloom sold 10,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $367,747.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 320.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 841 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 3,185.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.20 and its 200 day moving average is $32.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.82.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The firm had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

