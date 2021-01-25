LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Trading Up 5.2%

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) was up 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.12 and last traded at $3.87. Approximately 354,391 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 279,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LSB Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.21. The stock has a market cap of $113.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The conglomerate reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $73.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.55 million. LSB Industries had a negative return on equity of 31.58% and a negative net margin of 23.02%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LSB Industries, Inc. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of LSB Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 116.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 173,122 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 93,153 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 652,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 148,172 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 39,407 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LSB Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. 32.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU)

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures, sells, and markets chemical products in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

