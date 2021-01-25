LUKSO 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5.02 Million (LYXe)

LUKSO (CURRENCY:LYXe) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. LUKSO has a market cap of $8.58 million and approximately $5.02 million worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LUKSO has traded up 45.4% against the dollar. One LUKSO token can now be bought for about $2.25 or 0.00007114 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LUKSO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00071936 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $251.44 or 0.00793312 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006589 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00048599 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,366.17 or 0.04310309 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00015743 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00017480 BTC.

LUKSO Profile

LUKSO (LYXe) is a token. It launched on July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,803,994 tokens. LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io . LUKSO’s official message board is medium.com/lukso . The official website for LUKSO is lukso.network

LUKSO Token Trading

LUKSO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUKSO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUKSO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LUKSO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LUKSO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LUKSO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.