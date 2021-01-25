LunchMoney Price Tops $0.0054 on Major Exchanges (LMY)

LunchMoney (CURRENCY:LMY) traded up 29.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. One LunchMoney token can currently be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LunchMoney has traded up 59.6% against the dollar. LunchMoney has a total market cap of $433,285.57 and $942.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LunchMoney alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00053719 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.11 or 0.00128539 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00072541 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00281233 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00069861 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00037414 BTC.

LunchMoney Profile

LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,932,949 tokens. The official website for LunchMoney is www.lunchmoney.io . The official message board for LunchMoney is medium.com/@lunchmoney

LunchMoney Token Trading

LunchMoney can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LunchMoney should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LunchMoney using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LunchMoney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LunchMoney and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.