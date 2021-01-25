Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) – Analysts at Cormark upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 21st. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the mining company will earn $1.23 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.97. Cormark also issued estimates for Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO)’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The mining company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$800.47 million during the quarter.

LUN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.00 price target on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) in a report on Monday, January 11th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$10.25 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$8.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.35.

Shares of LUN opened at C$12.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.60. Lundin Mining Co. has a one year low of C$4.08 and a one year high of C$12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.90.

In other Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) news, Senior Officer Mikael Schauman bought 132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$570,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,000 shares in the company, valued at C$924,480. Also, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$129,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,080,000. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 228,330 shares of company stock worth $1,114,706.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

