Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) Given a C$12.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) has been given a C$12.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LUN. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$10.80 to C$12.80 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$9.00 to C$12.70 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a C$14.50 price target on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.35.

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) stock opened at C$12.20 on Monday. Lundin Mining Co. has a 12 month low of C$4.08 and a 12 month high of C$12.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.90.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The mining company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$800.47 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley acquired 33,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.17 per share, with a total value of C$272,306.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 175,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,432,446.10. Also, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie acquired 33,000 shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.32 per share, with a total value of C$142,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 253,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,092,960. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 228,330 shares of company stock worth $1,114,706.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

