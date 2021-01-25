Lunyr Hits Market Capitalization of $249,275.82 (LUN)

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Lunyr has a total market capitalization of $249,275.82 and $23,688.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lunyr token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000321 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Lunyr has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00070400 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $246.43 or 0.00729243 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006487 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00046902 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,412.27 or 0.04179191 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00015177 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00017258 BTC.

About Lunyr

LUN is a token. It launched on March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lunyr is lunyr.com

Buying and Selling Lunyr

Lunyr can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunyr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lunyr using one of the exchanges listed above.

