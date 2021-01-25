Lympo Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.88 Million (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Lympo token can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lympo has traded 14.6% higher against the dollar. Lympo has a total market capitalization of $2.88 million and $201,436.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00072838 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $263.06 or 0.00813135 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006655 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00049207 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,394.65 or 0.04310874 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00015577 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00017667 BTC.

Lympo Token Profile

Lympo (CRYPTO:LYM) is a token. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 tokens. Lympo’s official website is lympo.io . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO

Lympo Token Trading

