M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Price Target Increased to $71.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) had its target price upped by research analysts at Raymond James from $61.00 to $71.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 27.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zelman & Associates cut shares of M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America cut shares of M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.43.

Shares of NYSE:MDC opened at $55.76 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 1.89. M.D.C. has a one year low of $15.75 and a one year high of $55.85. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.59 million. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that M.D.C. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Staci M. Woolsey sold 1,290 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $63,287.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,220.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDC. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the third quarter valued at about $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

