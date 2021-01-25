Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Mack-Cali Realty in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.79. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Mack-Cali Realty’s FY2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Mack-Cali Realty stock opened at $13.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.09. Mack-Cali Realty has a 1 year low of $10.35 and a 1 year high of $23.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.92 and a 200-day moving average of $13.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($1.13). The firm had revenue of $77.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.50 million. Mack-Cali Realty had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 53.81%. Mack-Cali Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,384,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,618,000 after purchasing an additional 276,696 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 12,753 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 137,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

