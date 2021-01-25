Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to post earnings per share of $0.84 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.91. Magellan Midstream Partners posted earnings of $1.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full year earnings of $3.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $4.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Magellan Midstream Partners.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The firm had revenue of $598.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

MMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magellan Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.53.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.32 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,422,689.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 82,246 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 21,431 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MMP traded down $0.56 on Monday, hitting $45.28. 7,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,076,723. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $64.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.25. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

