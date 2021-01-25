MaidSafeCoin (MAID) Price Hits $0.36 on Major Exchanges

MaidSafeCoin (CURRENCY:MAID) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 25th. One MaidSafeCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00001035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MaidSafeCoin has traded up 23.7% against the U.S. dollar. MaidSafeCoin has a total market cap of $161.01 million and approximately $951,624.00 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00052424 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00124800 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00071916 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.47 or 0.00263226 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00066427 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00037060 BTC.

MaidSafeCoin Token Profile

MaidSafeCoin’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is /r/maidsafe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MaidSafeCoin’s official website is safenetwork.tech . MaidSafeCoin’s official message board is safenetforum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Client applications can access, store, mutate and communicate on the network. The clients allow people to anonymously join the network and cannot prevent people joining. Data is presented to clients as virtual drives mounted on their machines, application data, internal to applications, communication data as well as dynamic data that is manipulated via client applications depending on the programming methods employed. Examples of client apps are; cloud storage, encrypted messaging, web sites, crypto wallets, document processing of any data provided by any program, distributed databases, research sharing of documents, research and ideas with IPR protection if required, document signing, contract signing, decentralized co-operative groups or companies, trading mechanisms and many others. The clients can access every Internet service known today and introduce many services currently not possible with a centralised architecture. These clients, when accessing the network, will ensure that users never type another password to access any further services. The client contains many cryptographically secured key pairs and can use these automatically sign requests for session management or membership of any network service. Therefore, a website with membership can present a join button and merely clicking that would sign an authority and allow access in the future. Digital voting, aggregated news, knowledge transfer of even very secret information is now all possible, and this is just the beginning! “

MaidSafeCoin Token Trading

MaidSafeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidSafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MaidSafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MaidSafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

