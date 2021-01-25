MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Hits New 52-Week High at $33.19

Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.19 and last traded at $32.71, with a volume of 9132 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.27.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MakeMyTrip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on MakeMyTrip from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.26.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $23.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.94 million. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 151.72% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. MakeMyTrip’s quarterly revenue was down 87.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in MakeMyTrip by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,832,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,586,000 after purchasing an additional 562,330 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 8.3% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,363,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,949,000 after buying an additional 104,905 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 18.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 398,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after acquiring an additional 61,145 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the fourth quarter worth about $7,294,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 239,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 77,658 shares during the period. 36.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

