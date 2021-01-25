Maker Reaches Market Cap of $1.43 Billion (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. In the last week, Maker has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Maker has a total market capitalization of $1.43 billion and approximately $163.17 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maker token can currently be purchased for about $1,437.12 or 0.04172287 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Maker alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00069985 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $255.11 or 0.00740635 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006319 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00047920 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00015023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00016846 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00017702 BTC.

Maker Token Profile

Maker is a token. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 995,692 tokens. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maker is makerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Buying and Selling Maker

Maker can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.